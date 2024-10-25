Attacker dealt more than 25 blows to victim in attack in Hartlepool town centre

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 15:31 BST
A man has been given a lengthy jail sentence for a drink-fuelled attack on another man in Hartlepool town centre.

Christopher Peddie delivered more than 25 blows on the victim in the attack on York Road in May this year.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Peddie had a grudge against the victim over a woman.

He followed the victim after earlier being aggressive towards him in a bar.

Christopher Peddie was jailed for four and a half years for the serious assault on another man in Hartlepool town centre.

CCTV showed Peddie throw the man into railings by the side of York Road before launching the furious assault.

Prosecutor Shaun Dryden said: “At one point he knees the complainant to the head knocking him to the ground.

"There is more than 25 blows at a stroke while he is prone and on the ground.”

The victim suffered a broken nose and eye socket.

He had an operation to insert a metal plate into his head and he was left with double vision.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Peddie was a different person when not under the influence of drink or drugs as he was that night.

He said Peddie offered his “sincere apologies” to the victim, adding: “He’s had a significant time to reflect.

"He understands he can’t behave in that way again.”

Peddie, 35, of Church Street, Hartlepool, admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail.

Judge Christopher Smith said: “You set about him in what can only be described as a serious and persistent way.

"You were raining blows down upon him as he was on the ground. He was left with serious injuries.”

