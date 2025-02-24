Bradford City supporters admit their part in disorder during Hartlepool United match

Three football supporters have admitted their part in disorder that erupted around a match in Hartlepool.

Police made a number of arrests after violence flared between Hartlepool and Bradford City fans when the two teams met at Victoria Park in March 2022.

Bradford supporters Devon Pringle, 32, Eisa Faulding, 23, and Harrison Eames, 21, were due to go on trial at Teesside Crown Court on Monday for affray.

The men denied the charge but all pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of section 4 public disorder.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.
Details of their conduct were not given as the case was adjourned for reports.

Police said at the time there were pockets of disorder and unacceptable behaviour from a minority of both sets of fans before, during and after the game.

Pringle, of Sandholme Drive, Faulding, of Northwood Crescent, and Eames, of Cavendish Road, all Bradford, were granted bail and will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on March 26.

