A woman was left afraid to walk the streets after being plagued by a possessive man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Watson, 33, bombarded the victim from Hartlepool with phone calls after they went out for one fish and chips meal together.

When she told him to back off, Teesside Crown Court heard he posted two spiteful videos on Snapchat calling her names and urging others to smash her windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the situation escalated, he also warned her: “Tell the police to get an army to arrest me.”

Nathan Watson was sentenced to 12 months' prison at Teesside Crown Court for stalking a woman from Hartlepool.

The court heard how Watson asked the victim if she had a boyfriend the first time they met.

Jenny Hague, prosecuting, said: “She made it clear from the start that she was not interested in a relationship and she was focusing on rebuilding her life.”

She agreed to go for fish and chips with him although afterwards Watson pestered her with calls directly and through others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called her more than a dozen times while she was at the gym and demanded to know why she had not replied.

Watson made the social media threats after she again told him she needed space and he also continued to call her.

Ms Hague added: “She said she was fearful of walking the streets due to the threats from the defendant.”

Watson, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, admitted stalking and threats to commit criminal damage and has been jailed for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Watson has an emotionally unstable personality disorder, adding: “He accepts he went far and way above what he should have done.”

Recorder Anthony Kelbrick also issued Watson with a five-year restraining order.