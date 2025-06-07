The 69-year-old man had been working for Mistras Group Limited at its former site in Hartlepool in December 2020 when he was exposed to radiation in excess of legal limits. Photo: Google

A multi-national company has been fined £26,000 after a radiographer was overexposed to radiation while working in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 69-year-old man had been working for Mistras Group Limited at its former site in Hartlepool in December 2020 when the company was notified that he had received a dose in excess of legal limits.

Regulator the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecuted the company following an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 22 this year, the Cambridge-based company was fined £26,000 at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court for contravening a health and safety regulation.

The incident happened when a gamma emitting radioactive source used for radiography had not returned to its shielded container.

Due to poor compliance with the company’s own radiation safety protocols this was not identified promptly, resulting in a radiation overexposure to the radiographer.

No symptoms were reported, however excessive exposure to ionising radiation can increase the potential of developing certain cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HSE’s investigation found that important pre-use safety checks had not been completed and recorded by the radiographer.

The regulator also said Alarming Electronic Personal Dosemeters (EPD’s) and radiation monitors that had been provided by the company and could have highlighted the presence of radiation and allowed the worker to retreat to a safe location, but were not being used.

The investigation also found there had been a number of failings by the company to ensure employees were following its rules and procedures for radiation protection.

HSE specialist inspector for radiation Elizabeth Reeves said: “Industrial radiography is a hazardous practice if not managed properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Radiation protection is an area where employers and employees must not become complacent with.

"Safety checks and the use of monitoring equipment such as EPD’s and radiation monitors are essential elements to ensuring the safe operation of equipment and protection to personnel.

“This prosecution demonstrates that the courts, and HSE, take failure to comply with the regulations extremely seriously.”

Mistras Group Limited, of Norman Way, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to breaching the Ionising Radiations Regulations 2017, Regulation 12(1) and Regulation 9(1).

On top of the fine, the company was also ordered to pay £11,353 in case costs.