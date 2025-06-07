A man who admitted illegally dumping waste in two town back alleys is now hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

The first offence took place in Collingwood Road on November 24, 2022, and the second in Sydenham Road on March 23, 2024.

Returning to Teesside Magistrates’ Court to learn his fate after the completion of pre-sentence reports, Crannage, who is 39 and of no fixed address, was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

An alley behind Collingwood Road, in Hartlepool, was one of two locations used by Mark Anthony Crannage to illegally dump waste.

The total £480 bill must be paid within 14 days of sentence.

Crannage, who is formerly of Pinero Grove, Hartlepool, was given credit in court for his guilty plea.

Hartlepool Borough Council brought the prosecution under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990.

