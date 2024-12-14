A man from London has been jailed after police found him inside a Teesside cannabis farm.

Kasem Gjana, of Hampton Road, Haringey, was located inside a property on Raglan Terrace, Billingham, containing almost 400 plants.

Officers were responding to information that a cannabis farm was being grown at the address.

Teesside Crown Court heard that a police drone had detected a significant amount of heat coming from the property leading officers to get a warrant.

Gjana tried to flee during the police raid in May but was arrested.

A search of the address found cannabis growing in all four rooms on the first floor while Gjana was living on the ground floor.

Equipment including powered lights, extractors and fans was also present.

On Friday, December 6, the 39-year-old was sentenced to three and a half years’ jail for production of cannabis.

PC Lee Swainston, from Stockton’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “Thanks to information received from members of the community, along with some excellent police work, we have been able to remove a significant quantity of drugs and make an arrest which has led to Gjana being inprisioned.

“The production and subsequent supply of cannabis is linked to serious and organised crime and can often bring along anti-social behaviour, violence and exploitation of vulnerable adults and children.

“It can also be extremely dangerous to grow cannabis, for the house itself and surrounding properties, including the risk of a fire.”

Anyone who believes a cannabis farm is being produced or has information is encouraged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or through the force’s website.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.