Pervert Paul Sild carried out sick sex attacks on almost 20 random women and girls in Hartlepool
Paul Sild, 34, followed 19 victims walking alone, getting very close to them before committing degrading acts on them, Teesside Crown Court heard.
He recorded each incident on his phone hidden inside a hollowed out book.
Victims were left feeling “humiliated, embarrassed, violated” and scared to go out after learning they had been assaulted.
Prosecutor Paul Cleasby said: “He appeared to specifically target young looking females. He would follow the victims for a protracted period of time before squirting them with liquid from a syringe, targeting the bottom area of the victim.”
Three were teenage girls. One said: “I feel utterly disgusted.”
Sild, who had no previous convictions, was arrested in the street by detectives investigating reports from victims.
He had a backpack, syringes of fluid containing his DNA and the secret recording equipment on him.
The court heard being isolated and an obsession with pornography had led to him having a “distorted and warped sense” of women and relationships.
He admitted 17 counts of sexual assault and two of sexual activity with a child.
Sild, of Moorhen Road, Hartlepool, also admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and possession of extreme porn from the internet.
Jailing him for four-and-a-half years, Judge Jonathan Carroll described Sild’s crimes as “frankly shocking, disgusting and repugnant” and deemed him a danger to the public.
Detective Sergeant Ian Boyes, of Hartlepool CID, said afterwards: “I am satisfied with the sentence handed to Paul Sild today, as it means he is no longer a danger to women in the town.”