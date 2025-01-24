Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist was banned from driving over a Hartlepool accident that left two people injured.

Ashley Orr, 34, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to two charges of causing serious injury to a man and a woman through dangerous driving on 12 May, 2022.

He admitted the charge of driving a Ford Focus on the A689 Stockton Road at the junction with Truro Drive, Hartlepool.

The Mail reported at the time how three vehicles were involved in the collision and a woman who had been driving a Vauxhall Adam was taken to James Cook Hospital with various injuries.

The junction of the A689 and Truro Drive at the Fens, Hartlepool.

The defence asked for an adjournment for a pre-sentence report.

The judge agreed but imposed an interim driving ban until Orr is sentenced and extended his bail in the meantime.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told Orr, of Briardene Court, Stockton, that they were serious offences and that all sentencing options would be open to when he returns to court for sentence.