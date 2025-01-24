Investigation closed following Hartlepool’s former Odeon cinema fire in 2024

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Jan 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 14:21 BST
Cleveland Police have closed their investigation into a fire at the former Odeon cinema that happened in October last year.

Five Cleveland Fire Brigade engines rushed to the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, at just after 11pm on Saturday, October 5.

Three major roads in the area were closed as crews from Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton and Middlesbrough put out the blaze.

Two males aged 15 and 29 that were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge and the investigation has now closed.

Cleveland Police have closed their investigation into a fire at the former Odeon cinema in October last year.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Following a fire which took place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the disused Odeon building on Dent Street, in Hartlepool, two males arrested in connection with the incident, aged 15 and 29, were later released without charge and the investigation is now closed, pending any further information coming to light.”

