A banned driver high on cannabis tried to outrun police after he was caught in a stolen car in Hartlepool.

Andrew Bryson “shot off” from police at up to 70mph on Brierton Lane after police on patrol spotted him driving a Peugeot 108 that had been stolen from Barnard Castle.

Teesside Crown Court heard he drove on the wrong side of the road along the A689 dual carriageway on the evening of February 20.

Prosecutor Ian West said: “There then followed a chase through residential streets at speeds of between 50mph and 70mph.”

Andrew Bryson was jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

Police deployed a stinger device on Wynyard Road but Bryson, 22 continued until coming to a stop on Catcote Road.

The court heard the vehicle smelled strongly of cannabis and Bryson’s pupils were dilated.

A small amount of the drug was found on him as well as some tranquilizers.

Bryson was arrested and told police he had bought the car for £200 and did not know it was stolen.

He admitted dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of drugs.

Bryson was arrested again in May when he was caught with more than £2,000 of crack cocaine in a wooded area of Stockton known for drugs activity.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Kelly Clarke, mitigating, stressed Bryson was still young and had been hit hard by family bereavements.

"He is sorry for his offending but he was really suffering and struggling with mental health at the time,” she said.

Bryson, of Dundas Street, Stockton, was jailed for three years and four months disqualified from driving for 38 months.