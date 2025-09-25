A drug user has been jailed for reoffending after failing to take the chance a judge gave her.

Dawn Robinson, 41, was spared jail with a 24-month suspended prison sentence in May.

It was for a host of crimes including shoplifting from numerous shops and threatening a vulnerable man with a knife after taking over his home in Hartlepool with other drug users.

But Robinson went on to breach the suspended sentence by shoplifting from Primark in Hartlepool on July 12 when she stole £10 of items.

Dawn Robinson has been jailed for 18 months.

She also failed to surrender to bail at Teesside Magistrates’ Court when she was supposed to on July 28.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi activated 18 months of the suspended sentence when Robinson appeared at Teesside Crown Court in custody on Monday.

In mitigation, the court heard how Robinson, last of Cliffland Way, Middlesbrough, carried out a spate of offences last year due to drug addiction after becoming homeless following domestic violence.