Drug user Dawn Robinson locked up at Teesside Crown Court for reoffending by shoplifting from Hartlepool Primark

By Mark Payne
Published 25th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
A drug user has been jailed for reoffending after failing to take the chance a judge gave her.

Dawn Robinson, 41, was spared jail with a 24-month suspended prison sentence in May.

Most Popular

It was for a host of crimes including shoplifting from numerous shops and threatening a vulnerable man with a knife after taking over his home in Hartlepool with other drug users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Robinson went on to breach the suspended sentence by shoplifting from Primark in Hartlepool on July 12 when she stole £10 of items.

Dawn Robinson has been jailed for 18 months.placeholder image
Dawn Robinson has been jailed for 18 months.

She also failed to surrender to bail at Teesside Magistrates’ Court when she was supposed to on July 28.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi activated 18 months of the suspended sentence when Robinson appeared at Teesside Crown Court in custody on Monday.

In mitigation, the court heard how Robinson, last of Cliffland Way, Middlesbrough, carried out a spate of offences last year due to drug addiction after becoming homeless following domestic violence.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice