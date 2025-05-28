A drug addict held a knife to a vulnerable man’s throat after taking over his home.

Dawn Robinson, 41, put a steak knife under the victim’s chin after he refused to giver her money for drugs.

Teesside Crown Court heard she and other drug users had effectively moved in and taken over the man’s home in what is known as cuckooing.

Mairi Clancy, prosecuting, said: “Essentially, the victim being an older vulnerable male was targeted and exploited by Dawn Robinson and others.

Dawn Robinson, 41, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

"They were using his property to take crack cocaine, staying over and trying to get money from him for drugs.”

She described how Robinson “flipped” when the victim, who is in his late 50s, would not give her any of his benefits money he had just received on September 25 last year.

"She went into the kitchen and armed herself with a small steak knife,” said Ms Clancy.

"She took the blade to the living room, where the victim was sitting on the sofa, and pressed it to his throat just under his chin.

“She said ‘Do you think I’m some sort of divvy? I know you’ve been paid.’”

The man refused to give her money and she left his flat. He said in a victim impact statement: “I’ve been terrified for my safety in my own home.”

He said he felt pressured to let Robinson and others into his address.

She was charged with attempted robbery and pleaded guilty to an alternative offence of threatening a person with a offensive weapon in private.

Robinson, of no fixed address, also admitted a spate of six shop thefts around the same time from stores including Boots, New Look, and Wells Pharmacy.

Calum McNicholas, mitigating, said a series of sad personal issues including domestic abuse and death of her father were the “genesis for a rapid descent into criminality”.

Regarding the knife threat, Mr McNicholas added: “It was a very short-lived incident comprising a matter of seconds from which she voluntarily desisted.”

The judge Recorder Mark Giuliani said unlike many drug users, Robinson did not have a bad criminal record.

He sentenced her to 24 months’ prison but suspended it for 18 months and gave her 150 hours community service.