A drug addict who broke into two Hartlepool business causing thousands of pounds worth of damage has been spared prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Hanley, 51, burgled Hamiltons Hair and Beauty salon and Mumbai Indian restaurant, stealing hundreds of pounds in stock.

He has been spared jail under a pilot programme running on Teesside which will see him undergo intensive supervision to try to stop his offending for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanley and an accomplice burgled Hamiltons salon in the early hours of July 28 last year after forcing the electric shutters, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The Mumbai Indian restaurant was targeted twice by burglar Edward Hanley.

Elisha Marsay, prosecuting, said he went back three times the same night when he stole more than £2,000 in equipment and stock.

Hanley, previously of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, then burgled Mumbai Indian restaurant in Victoria Road on December 3 and again on January 6.

On the first occasion he forced a door and stole an iphone, the till drawer and drank alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second break-in, he smashed a window with a brick and filled carrier bags with alcohol.

Hanley pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, but sentence was deferred earlier this year and he was placed on the Intensive Supervision Courts (ISC) pilot.

The court heard he complied quite well with it and has been working with agencies to address his drug use.

Judge Jonathan Carroll agreed to continue with it as a direct alternative to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conditions include regular drug testing and reviews in front of a judge, unpaid work and a three-month night curfew.

For the burglaries, Hanley, now of Cumberland Road, Middlesbrough, was sentenced to two years prison, which was suspended for two years