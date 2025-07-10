Drug user who burgled Hartlepool small businesses is spared jail by Teesside Crown Court
Edward Hanley, 51, burgled Hamiltons Hair and Beauty salon and Mumbai Indian restaurant, stealing hundreds of pounds in stock.
He has been spared jail under a pilot programme running on Teesside which will see him undergo intensive supervision to try to stop his offending for good.
Hanley and an accomplice burgled Hamiltons salon in the early hours of July 28 last year after forcing the electric shutters, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Elisha Marsay, prosecuting, said he went back three times the same night when he stole more than £2,000 in equipment and stock.
Hanley, previously of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, then burgled Mumbai Indian restaurant in Victoria Road on December 3 and again on January 6.
On the first occasion he forced a door and stole an iphone, the till drawer and drank alcohol.
In the second break-in, he smashed a window with a brick and filled carrier bags with alcohol.
Hanley pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, but sentence was deferred earlier this year and he was placed on the Intensive Supervision Courts (ISC) pilot.
The court heard he complied quite well with it and has been working with agencies to address his drug use.
Judge Jonathan Carroll agreed to continue with it as a direct alternative to prison.
Conditions include regular drug testing and reviews in front of a judge, unpaid work and a three-month night curfew.
For the burglaries, Hanley, now of Cumberland Road, Middlesbrough, was sentenced to two years prison, which was suspended for two years