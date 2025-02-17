Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drugged-up and disqualified driver has been jailed after leading police on a lengthy chase.

Mark Carroll, 36, was twice caught driving uninsured vehicles with cocaine in his system last year.

In March, he was spotted by police driving a stolen Land Rover Discovery with cloned plates after it parked in Wynyard Road.

Carroll was found to be more than three times the legal limit for cocaine and a breakdown product.

Mark Carroll, has been jailed for 22 months for multiple driving offences.

He got behind the wheel again in August when he sped off from police in a BMW after being seen acting suspiciously at the Esso services on the A689.

During a 20-minute chase that followed, he drove up to 85mph on 30mph roads around Owton Manor, said Saba Shan, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court.

He also drove over pavements and grassed areas, through a red light, went the wrong way round a roundabout and reversed into a police car.

He came to a stop after two tyres blew out and he was cornered by police.

Carroll, of High Street, Greatham, was found guilty in his absence at an earlier hearing of driving while disqualified, two counts of drug driving and having no insurance for the March offences.

He admitted dangerous driving, drug driving, no insurance and driving whist disqualified for the August offending.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said he was anxious to be a father to his three young children and has medical issues including a stoma bag.

The court heard Carroll has served time previously for motoring offences.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi jailed him for 22 months and banned him for three years and 11 months.