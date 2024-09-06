Drunken woman was aggressive and threw bricks at police during Hartlepool disorder

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:04 BST

A cider-drinking woman who threw bricks at police during this summer’s riot in Hartlepool has been jailed.

Toni Lunam, 36, was captured on camera clutching a two-litre bottle of cider as she joined a large and violent mob that confronted police in Murray Street on the night of July 31.

Describing the scene, Emma Dowling, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, said: “As part of the disorder a confrontation took place on Murray Street between a mob of violent protesters and a line of police officers equipped with defensive shields and batons.

"Abuse and bricks were hurled at the officers by various members of the crowd which included adults and children.”

Toni Lunam (inset) was aggressive towards police in Murray Street in the large scale disorder on July 31.placeholder image
Toni Lunam (inset) was aggressive towards police in Murray Street in the large scale disorder on July 31.

Footage showed Lunam going up to the police line and generally interfering with their efforts to contain the crowd.

A little later she was seen to throw two bricks towards police in the street.

Lunam was not arrested until August 29 after she was caught trying to get in a BMW parked at Hartlepool Marina.

She was also wanted for stealing beauty products from Boots and Home Bargains in the town after the riot on August 8 and 17.

In mitigation, Michele Turner, said Lunam was vulnerable and became addicted to drugs after suffering domestic abuse and moving around the area.

Lunam, who was said to be homeless at the time, said she was “embarrassed and ashamed” at her behaviour during the disorder which she refused to watch.

She admitted violent disorder, vehicle interference and shop theft and was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.

Judge Francis Laird told her: “You were a persistent participant. The level of aggression towards police officers was shocking.”

