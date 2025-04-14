East Durham dog walker and trainer given court ban after RSPCA found animals kept in appalling conditions
Hannah Critchlow, 30, who offered dog walking, behaviour and training services, has been banned from keeping animals for 12 months over the state of the house and animals.
Some floors of her property at Bourne Street, in Peterlee, were not visible due to the huge amounts of faeces and rubbish.
The RSPCA, accompanied by the police, went to the house last September and removed 11 dogs.
Two were being boarded there while their owners were on holiday and others, belonging to Critchlow, required urgent veterinary attention for untreated wounds.
Inspector Rowena Proctor, from the animal charity, said: “The conditions inside were deplorable and some of the worst I have ever seen in eight years with the RSPCA."
She added: “These dogs, some of whom had been placed in Critchlow’s care, were living in the most appalling conditions that were wholly unsuitable for humans and animals.”
Six of the dogs had clear signs of dermatitis with hair loss and reddening. A male collie had multiple sores on his body and the pads of his feet.
Critchlow, now of Birkett Terrace, in Trimdon, was handed the 12-month disqualification order after pleading guilty to one Animal Welfare Act offence at a hearing at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court following a prosecution by the RSPCA.
The court was told she was effectively living at the house at the time and had poor mental health. She had no previous convictions
Critchlow was also fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £250 and an £80 victim surcharge.