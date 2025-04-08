Ferryhill man remanded by Teesside Court for threatening to kill woman in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 04:00 BST
A man has been remanded in custody after admitting a series of offences committed in Hartlepool including making a threat to kill.

Liam Bellingham pleaded guilty to five offences in total during an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, April 4.

They included making a threat to kill against a female at Hartlepool on January 22 of this year.

Bellingham, aged 28, also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same victim from January 26, and also an earlier assault by beating.

Teesside Crown Court.

He further admitted one count of assault by beating against a male at Hartlepool, also on January 26, and possession of class C drug temazepam on the same date.

The prosecution asked for time before Bellingham is sentenced to seek impact statements from the two victims and look into whether to apply for a restraining order.

Paul Abrahams, representing Bellingham, of Pearl Close, Chilton, Ferryhill, said he accepted a prison sentence is “inevitable”.

Bellingham was remanded in custody until May 27.

