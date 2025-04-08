Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been remanded in custody after admitting a series of offences committed in Hartlepool including making a threat to kill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Bellingham pleaded guilty to five offences in total during an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, April 4.

They included making a threat to kill against a female at Hartlepool on January 22 of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellingham, aged 28, also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same victim from January 26, and also an earlier assault by beating.

Teesside Crown Court.

He further admitted one count of assault by beating against a male at Hartlepool, also on January 26, and possession of class C drug temazepam on the same date.

The prosecution asked for time before Bellingham is sentenced to seek impact statements from the two victims and look into whether to apply for a restraining order.

More news: Third arrest made following second incident at school in 24 hours

Paul Abrahams, representing Bellingham, of Pearl Close, Chilton, Ferryhill, said he accepted a prison sentence is “inevitable”.

Bellingham was remanded in custody until May 27.