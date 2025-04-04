Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another teen has been arrested following a second incident at a Hartlepool secondary school in just 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of malicious communications following reports of a second incident at Hartlepool’s Manor Community Academy on Friday, April 4.

This comes less than 24 hours after the school, in Owton Manor Lane, went into lockdown following reports that a teacher had been assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said about the latest incident: “Due to working in partnership with the school, officers were able to take swift action to ensure the safety of everyone in the school.

Police have been called to Hartlepool's Manor Community Academy for the second time in 24 hours.

“The boy has been taken to police custody in Middlesbrough where he will be questioned by officers.”

The 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy arrested following an incident at the school on Thursday, April 3, were questioned and bailed conditionally.

Cleveland Police added: “Anyone concerned about the incident should speak to an officer or report any information to Cleveland Police via 101.”