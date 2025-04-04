Third arrest made following second incident in just 24 hours at Hartlepool’s Manor Community Academy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cleveland Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of malicious communications following reports of a second incident at Hartlepool’s Manor Community Academy on Friday, April 4.
This comes less than 24 hours after the school, in Owton Manor Lane, went into lockdown following reports that a teacher had been assaulted.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said about the latest incident: “Due to working in partnership with the school, officers were able to take swift action to ensure the safety of everyone in the school.
“The boy has been taken to police custody in Middlesbrough where he will be questioned by officers.”
The 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy arrested following an incident at the school on Thursday, April 3, were questioned and bailed conditionally.
Cleveland Police added: “Anyone concerned about the incident should speak to an officer or report any information to Cleveland Police via 101.”