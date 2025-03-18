Former Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexander player cleared of rape after Chester Crown Court trial
Oliver Finney, 27, was found not guilty of one allegation of rape of a woman at Chester Crown Court.
The verdict followed a week-long trial.
Finney, of Friesian Gardens, Chesterton, Newcastle under Lyme, joined Hartlepool United from Crewe Alexandra in January 2023 and made 20 appearances for the club.
The midfielder was initially suspended by the club pending the outcome of the police investigation after he was charged with rape by Cheshire Police in October 2023.
Shortly afterwards, Hartlepool United confirmed he had left the club.
At the time, Pools stated the allegation dated to before Finney joined.
The alleged offence was claimed to have taken place in Cheshire in 2022 involving a woman who cannot be identified.
Most recently Finney played for Kidsgrove Athletic in the Northern Premier League Division although it is understood he is no longer part of the squad.