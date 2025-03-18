A former Hartlepool United player has been cleared of rape after standing trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Finney, 27, was found not guilty of one allegation of rape of a woman at Chester Crown Court.

The verdict followed a week-long trial.

Finney, of Friesian Gardens, Chesterton, Newcastle under Lyme, joined Hartlepool United from Crewe Alexandra in January 2023 and made 20 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Finney was suspended and then released by Hartlepool United.

The midfielder was initially suspended by the club pending the outcome of the police investigation after he was charged with rape by Cheshire Police in October 2023.

Shortly afterwards, Hartlepool United confirmed he had left the club.

At the time, Pools stated the allegation dated to before Finney joined.

The alleged offence was claimed to have taken place in Cheshire in 2022 involving a woman who cannot be identified.

Most recently Finney played for Kidsgrove Athletic in the Northern Premier League Division although it is understood he is no longer part of the squad.