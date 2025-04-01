Brian Wilkins told magistrates he could not bear to see animals in Hartlepool go hungry. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool council chiefs say taking the town’s so-called “bird man” to court was a last resort after all other efforts failed.

Brian Wilkins, 76, was found guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice issued by the council last year.

It followed numerous complaints to the local authority from businesses and residents since May 2023 about him putting down large amounts of seed and food for birds which also attracted rats.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how the council issued Wilkins, of Sheriff Street with a community protection warning and several final reminders after he continued to deposit food around the town despite being told not to.

Following Tuesday’s court case a Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our preferred approach has always been to try to resolve this matter informally and bring about a voluntary change in Mr Wilkins’ behaviour.

“Although legal action is very much a last resort, his failure to co-operate has left us with no other option.

“We have a duty to safeguard public health in the wider community, and Mr Wilkins’ continued actions have led to numerous recurring complaints about rats from businesses and individual residents.”

Wilkins argued he had “reasonable excuse” not to comply with the order saying the animals he fed would otherwise starve.

He added he was not responsible for large numbers of rats in Hartlepool.

But chair of the bench Dr Adam Rathbone told Wilkins: “Although you believe you were protecting them, it was causing more harm to the people and environment in Hartlepool.”