A dangerous Hartlepool man is starting a lengthy jail sentence for a “truly shocking” series of crimes including rapes and violence.

Jordan Wagstaffe, 26, was jailed for 15 years at Teesside Crown Court after a jury convicted him at an earlier trial.

He was found guilty of two counts of rape, two of assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity and actual bodily harm assault.

The court was told Wagstaffe was a bully and misogynist with “distorted” views of relationships and women and who used violence and threats to force a woman to have sex with him.

Jordan Wagstaffe, from Hartlepool, has been jailed for 15 years for rape and other offences.

On one occasion he struck the victim with a baseball bat when she tried to intervene to stop him hitting a dog.

Wagstaffe, who thought it was normal to drink a crate of beer a day, was branded a dangerous offender by the judge as he was likely to commit further offences.

He also admitted threatening to post intimate pictures of the victim online.

The victim said in an impact statement which was read in court: “I struggle to sleep and am having nightmares.

"I wake up in an emotional state crying.”

She added: “He’s a dangerous man. I hope the sentence he’s given reflects the devastation he has caused me”.

Sentencing Wagstaffe, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, to 15 years prison, Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “What happened was a truly shocking example of demanding, controlling, coercive male bullying”.

He added: “You displayed throughout utterly distorted thinking and a sense of absolute sexual entitlement.

"Having taken all matters into account I’m satisfied that you pose a significant risk of serious harm to members of the public by the commission of further specified offences.”

Regarding the impact on the victim and others, Judge Carroll told Wagstaffe: “This has had profound, long lasting effects.

"There is deep lasting harm and damage caused by your conduct.”

The court heard Wagstaffe was of low intelligence and a difficult upbringing had left him “racked with insecurities” that led him abusing alcohol.

Victoria Lamballe, defending, said he needed to address his demons before he is able to improve himself.

Wagstaffe will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.