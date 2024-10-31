A woman jumped in her car and tracked down a crook who had burgled her home earlier that morning.

The victim’s family woke to discover an untidy search of their home and she found that her iphone had been taken.

She went looking for Gerald Dunion after a matching description of a man seen trying to get into houses in Belmont Gardens, Hartlepool, was shared on social media.

The victim found him close by and demanded her phone back which she used to call the police.

Gerald Dunion, 50, was jailed for a spate of burglary offences in Hartlepool.

Dunion, 50, admitted a series of burglary offences and was jailed for more than three years at Teesside Crown Court on October 28.

Prosecutor Jonathan Gittins told how Dunion gained access to a house in Carlton Street at around 6.30pm on September 9 this year.

He was captured on doorbell footage walking towards the living room window which was later seen open with the blinds pulled up.

Dunion then went to Belmont Gardens where he went inside a family home while they were asleep.

Mr Gittens said: “They went downstairs and found there had been an untidy search of the property. An iphone was missing.”

He added: “At 8.15am the occupier was informed by social media a man wearing a blue coat had been trying doors on the street.

"She drove around the area, found the defendant and confronted him and demanded her phone back.

"He produced it from his trousers and handed it to her.”

Dunion was also captured on doorbell footage trying to get in a house opposite and he put his head inside the front door of another address in the street.

Police arrested him in Eamont Gardens. He pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one attempted burglary.

He had several burglaries on his record meaning he faced at least three years’ jail.

The latest offences were aggravated by his record and the fact the victims were in at the time.

John Nixon, mitigating, said Dunion, Stockton Road, Hartlepool, had been drinking heavily as a result of being homeless.

"He appreciates he is going to receive a substantial sentence,” said Mr Nixon.

Judge Francis Laird sentenced Dunion to 45 months imprisonment.