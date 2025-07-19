A drug dealer has been jailed for five years after admitting offences relating to class A drugs.

Gareth Dobie, 45, was sentenced to a total prison term of 60 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to three counts at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how he dealt in cocaine and crack cocaine in Hartlepool and was caught with £150,000.

Dobie admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine to others in Hartlepool.

Gareth Dobie, from Hartlepool, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

The judge, Recorder Thomas Moran, said Dobie, of Inch Grove, Hartlepool, had been operating a drugs line and sending out "bulk texts" to potential customers.

The date of the offending spanned between December 16 last year and May 1 this year.

Dobie also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property, namely a large amount of cash, on March 27 of this year.

A further court hearing for an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been fixed for December.