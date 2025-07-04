Hartlepool detectives charge suspects with attacking householder with a knife and bottle attack

By Mark Payne
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:56 BST
A suspect has been charged by detectives after in Hartlepool a householder was reportedly attacked with a knife after disturbing an intruder.

Hartlepool CID have charged a 31-year-old man with aggravated burglary after the incident in Ivy Grove in June.

Cleveland Police stated: “The householder reported disturbing an unknown man in his address and being attacked with a knife, resulting in treatment in hospital.”

The suspect was remanded into custody until Friday, July 4 when he is due in court.

Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road. Picture by FRANK REID

In another investigation, a 32-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in May when a bottle was used to attack another man on Gloucester Street in the town.

The victim is said to have suffered serious head injuries and deep lacerations which required medical attention.

The suspect in that incident has was also remanded into custody and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

