Suspect named and remanded in custody following 3.50am glass attack at Hartlepool's Tipsy Doorman bar

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
A suspect has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with a 3.50am glass attack at a town centre bar.

A 32-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene following the incident at The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 28,

The suspect, James Metcalfe, has made his first court appearance in connection with the case after he was charged with wounding with intent and affray.

Teesside magistrates remanded Metcalfe, who is 26 and from Raby Gardens, Hartlepool, in custody.

A suspect has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with a glass attack at The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

He will appear before a judge on Wednesday, July 30, at Teesside Crown Court.

The Tipsy Doorman currently has a temporary licence allowing it to serve alcohol until 4am.

This was granted earlier this year despite Cleveland Police and several council officers arguing that any licence should only be until 2am.

The venue has since applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for permission to serve until 4am permanently.

