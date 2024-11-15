Hartlepool drug dealer caught after UK Border Force intercepted parcel full of ecstasy in Coventry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ryan Mason, 25, set up his operation from which he stood to make “significant profit” after being made unemployed, Teesside Crown Court heard.
He was caught after UK Border Force intercepted a parcel in Coventry destined for his address in Hartlepool in May 2022.
It contained just over 1,000 ecstasy pills and a quarter of a kilo of the drug MDMA in powder form valued at £12,500.
Police attended and searched Mason’s home in Kerriemuir Road, in Owton Manor, where they found around 3,000 ecstasy tablets worth around £30,000, digital scales and over £5,000 in cash.
Prosecutor Paul Newcombe said: “His phone was analysed on which was a number of text messages indicative of dealing in drugs over a two month period between April and May 2022.”
He admitted importation of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, a class A drug.
Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said since the offending Mason had got on with his life, getting a new well-paid job and was expecting a new baby with his partner.
He had no previous convictions for drug trafficking.
But Judge Chris Smith said immediate prison was unavoidable and jailed him for five-and-a-half years.
Judge Smith told Mason: “This is, make no mistake, very serious offending. You were selling it not only to individual users but also to low level dealers.
"It was your own enterprise designed for personal profit on a significant scale.”