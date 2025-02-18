A Hartlepool cannabis dealer was caught when border officials intercepted a package from America.

Christopher Quartey, 28, tried to import just over a kilogram of herbal cannabis from the USA until it was seized by the UK Border Force, Teesside Crown Court heard.

It was due to be sent to Quartey at his home in Rossall Street, Hartlepool.

Chris Baker, prosecuting, said the drug had a value of between £4,000 and £11,500 depending on how it was sold.

Police searched Quartey’s address and found scales and several mobile phones, one of which contained a dealer’s “tick list”.

Mr Baker added: “It showed that he had a number of regular customers who had debts between £50 and £250.

He said Quartey was involved in supplying cannabis and offering to supply it to users between August and December 2022.

He admitted charges of fraudulent evasion of a prohibition over importing the cannabis, and offering to supply a class B drug.

A court hearing also found that Quartey was dealing for money rather than to fund his own cannabis use.

He has previous convictions for possessing class A drugs with intent to supply which have seen him twice jailed.

Tom Bennett, mitigating, said Quartey, now of Blackhills Road, Horden, is currently on benefits and is taking a plumbing course.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks, sentenced him to two years’ prison, which will be suspended for two years.

He said: “I’m conscious of the fact that this was nearly three years ago now. He’s escaped prison by the skin of his teeth.”