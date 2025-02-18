Man arrested after cannabis farm found in Hartlepool street
A man is being questioned by officers after a cannabis farm was found at a property in the West View area of Hartlepool.
Officers have arrested a 29-year-old man after the discovery in Garside Drive, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, February 18.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug, after a cannabis farm was discovered by officers executing a warrant at an address on Garside Drive this morning.
"He is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by officers.”