A burglar who who stole a £13,000 Mercedes as part of a burglary haul is behind bars.

Nathan Douglas, 34, helped himself to thousands of pounds in property after sneaking inside the house in Southbrooke Avenue, Hartlepool, on August 1 while the householder was asleep.

The haul included a £600 Prada handbag, bank cards, golf clubs worth over £2,000, a £700 watch with added sentimental value and set of car keys.

Douglas and an accomplice were caught on CCTV driving away in the occupant’s Mercedes car which was later found burnt out.

Nathan Douglas (inset) burgled a house in Southbrooke Avenue, Hartlepool.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Douglas also tried to get in another house and vehicle in neighbouring Westbrooke Avenue earlier the same night but was unsuccessful.

The occupant of the house was alerted by a notification from their ring doorbell, said prosecutor Matthew Hopkins.

Douglas, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, who has 143 offences on his record, admitted burglary, attempted burglary and theft.

Nathan Douglas was jailed for 34 months at Teesside Crown Court.

In impact statements, the female occupants of the houses said they were left feeling unsafe in their own homes and lost sleep.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer. said they felt “violated”.

He added the bare facts of the case “don’t really convey the sense of intrusion and the upset caused by what you chose to do to those people.”

Michael Cahill, defending, said in mitigation that Douglas had had a difficult upbringing in and out of care and was “in the midst” of a crack cocaine addiction at the time.

Douglas was jailed for a total of 34 months.