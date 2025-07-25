A Hartlepool motorist has appeared in court accused of injuring four other people in a serious car crash.

Callum Sweeney, 34, of Blakelock Gardens, Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court in Middlesbrough on Wednesday, July 23 charged with causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

It relates to a crash on January 4 this year between a Kia Sportarge that Sweney was driving and a black Honda Civic on the A1185 road in Billingham at its junction with Marsh House Avenue.

The charge sheet states four people were injured.

Police said at the time that one of those hurt was a 39-year-old female passenger in the Kia who was taken to James Cook University Hospital.

Sweeney indicated a guilty plea to the charge and the case was adjourned until September when he is due to be sentenced.

Magistrates asked for a pre-sentence report and also made an interim driving disqualification.

Sweeney was granted unconditional bail.