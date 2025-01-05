Cleveland Police issue appeal after woman, 39, suffers multiple fractures in two-vehicle collision in Billingham
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened on the A1185 at Billingham on Saturday, January 4.
It happened on Marsh House Avenue at around 1pm and involved a black Kia Sportage and a black Honda Civic.
Cleveland Police stated: “A 39-year-old female passenger who was travelling in the Kia suffered multiple fractures and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.”
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage, are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25001966.
Footage can also be uploaded at https://orlo.uk/qMXAi
Police are also appealing for witnesses to a separate road traffic collision nearby on Saturday in which a man died.
A pedestrian in his thirties was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in the incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Movano van on the A19 northbound near the Wolviston Services.
