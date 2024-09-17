Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A loner who asked someone he believed was a teenage girl for semi-naked pictures of her has been jailed.

John Gibson, 53, engaged in sexual chats online with an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Teesside Crown Court heard he asked her for pictures of her in her school uniform and bra and underwear.

Joshua Cockburn, prosecuting, said: “He asked her on multiple occasions if she would send him pictures of her in various states of undress.”

John Gibson was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court after an undercover police sting.

Gibson became abusive when she refused.

He also talked about booking a coach ticket to go and meet her in person saying “I want you so much” adding he hoped it was not a set up.

Worryingly, the court heard Gibson has previous convictions for similar offences including from 2022 when he was jailed.

He was also found in breach of a sexual harm prevention order when an offender manger visited his home in August and discovered an undeclared phone and a Facebook profile in a different name.

He admitted two breaches of the order and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Jonathan Gittins, mitigating, said Gibson, of Marlborough Street, Hartlepool, lived an isolated existence after a workplace trauma in 2021 led to him drinking too much.

Mr Gittins said: "Through me he wanted to apologise to the court for his actions.”

The judge, Aisha Waddodi, said the seriousness and frequency of Gibson’s offending was “extremely concerning” for the court, adding: “It’s only chance this was an undercover officer.”

He was sentenced to three years in jail.