A supermarket worker caught by police with a prostitute at a notorious red light spot claimed he was there as an urban explorer.

David Young, 64, from Hartlepool, emerged sweating from the back of a boarded up building in Stockton with a young woman late at night last November.

The woman, a known sex worker, told police she had agreed to carry out a sex act for Young.

He denied that was the case and stood trial claiming he was there as an “urban explorer” to look inside the abandoned building on his way home from work in Darlington.

David Young was found guilty after a trial at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

But magistrates said his account was “not at all credible” and he was convicted of soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services in public.

Prosecutor Anne Mitchell told the court Young was collared in Cleveland Police’s Operation Nightfall around 11pm on November 15 last year in the Yarm Road area of Stockton.

Officers, who were in the area in plain clothes, said they went to check on the sex worker at two adjoining boarded up buildings after losing sight of her.

The prosecution said she and Young were disturbed when an unidentified man shouted a warning in the area.

Sergeant Mitchell Baldwin told magistrates the building where she and Young were found was “notorious for sexual activity”.

Asked by Mrs Mitchell what the woman said about her and the defendant, Sgt Baldwin said: “She did allude to some sort of agreement regarding sexual activity.”

PC Stuart McKean gave evidence that, despite it being a cold night, Young appeared to be “very sweaty and a bit out of breath”.

The court heard he was initially reluctant to give his details and had deliberately parked several streets away.

Representing himself in court, Young said he followed the woman around the back of the building hoping she would break in so that he could gain access.

He said he sweats a lot due to high blood pressure and quipped: “I could probably sweat in the Arctic.”

But magistrates did not find his evidence “at all credible” and convicted him after hearing the evidence.

Young, of Beaconsfield Street, Hartlepool, was fined £328 and ordered to pay £650 prosecution costs and a £131 victim surcharge.