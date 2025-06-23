A pervert who carried out a string of sex attacks on two young women has been given a lengthy jail sentence.

Arshad Choudrhy, 50, inappropriately touched the victims over and under their clothes including smacking their bottoms and trying to kiss them.

Teesside Crown Court heard he touched the women’s breasts several times despite them telling him to stop.

On one occasion Choudrhy “took matters into his own hands” when one of the women refused to kiss him.

He put one hand on her face and forced his tongue in her mouth, said the prosecution.

The court heard Choudrhy’s behaviour got worse over time and culminated in him trying to rape one of the women after also sexually assaulting her.

He followed her into a toilet and tried to force her to commit a sex act on him.

When she tried to fight him off, he threatened to break her neck.

The attack only came to an end when Choudrhy was interrupted and the victim took her chance to flee.

Choudrhy, of York Road, Hartlepool, denied all matters but was found guilty by a jury of multiple sexual assaults, attempted rape and attempted assault by penetration.

In impact statements, both women said they have suffered nightmares and night terrors. One has needed counselling and said: “This is something I will have with me for the rest of my life.”

Judge Geoffrey Marson told Choudrhy the attempted rape came “very close to the full offence”, adding: “Inevitably there must be a substantial custodial sentence.”

Choudrhy was jailed for 10 years and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Investigating officer DC Neil Chisholm from Cleveland Police’s Complex Exploitation Team praised the victims’ courage.

He said: “Chaudrhy targeted these two women in pursuit of his own sexual gratification.

"His crimes have had a lasting impact on his victims who were put through even more trauma when he tried to deny his crimes.

“Thankfully the jury saw through his lies and found him guilty. I’m pleased that justice has today been served and that he is now in prison where he can’t hurt anyone else. Hopefully it has brought some closure to the victims.”

He urged anyone who has been sexually assaulted to report it, adding: "We will fully investigate it and support you throughout.”