A 64-year-old man has avoided prison after being caught with a large number of child pornography images.

Neil Syres, from Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Crown Court for sentencing on Friday after he earlier pleaded guilty in the magistrates court to possession of over 1,000 indecent images.

Chris Morrison, prosecuting, said Syres’ internet account attracted the attention of Cleveland Police’s cyber crime department leading to his home being raided.

One indecent image was found on Syres’ computer and many more on his phone.

Mr Morrison said: “In total no fewer than 1,027 characterised mages were found [on his phone].”

The court heard the images had been accessed by Syres over a two and a half year period from April 2021.

They included over 200 category A images which depict the worst kind of abuse.

In mitigation, Martin Scarborough said the death of Syres’ mother had been “the catalyst” for his offending adding: “Effectively he’s gone of the rails.”

Mr Scarborough added Syres, of Millston Close, Hartlepool, was also battling alcoholism.

He was given eight months imprisonment, but the sentence was suspended for two years.

The judge, Recorder Paul Reid, told Syres: “You’ve got to realise that every time a person views one of these images it’s a further abuse of the child in question.”

He added the amount of images he had represented “a lot of abuse of a lot of children”.

Syres will be on the sex offenders’ register, and subject to a sexual harm prevention order to monitor his behaviour, for ten years.

He was also given probation and ordered to pay £240 costs.