Hartlepool man acquitted of rape allegations as prosecutors drop case

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 13:37 BST
A Hartlepool man has been found not guilty of a number of sex offences after prosecutors did not proceed with the case.

Ben Tate, 26, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court and Teesside Crown Court on the charges last year.

Most Popular

It was after he was charged with three counts of rape of a teenage girl, one of intentional strangulation and one of an adult meeting a girl under 16 following grooming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Tate, of Owton Manor, in Hartlepool, was previously remanded in custody by the magistrates’ court as the case moved through the legal system.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID
placeholder image
Read More
Hartlepool man facing lengthy prison sentence after admitting manslaughter of An...

Allegations of rape can only be dealt with at the crown court.

Prosecutors then dropped the allegations and offered no evidence to all counts in a subsequent hearing at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, on January 30 this year.

A not guilty verdict was therefore recorded for all of the charges and Mr Tate was discharged by the judge.

Related topics:HartlepoolMiddlesbrough
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice