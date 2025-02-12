A Hartlepool man has been found not guilty of a number of sex offences after prosecutors did not proceed with the case.

Ben Tate, 26, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court and Teesside Crown Court on the charges last year.

It was after he was charged with three counts of rape of a teenage girl, one of intentional strangulation and one of an adult meeting a girl under 16 following grooming.

Mr Tate, of Owton Manor, in Hartlepool, was previously remanded in custody by the magistrates’ court as the case moved through the legal system.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Allegations of rape can only be dealt with at the crown court.

Prosecutors then dropped the allegations and offered no evidence to all counts in a subsequent hearing at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, on January 30 this year.

A not guilty verdict was therefore recorded for all of the charges and Mr Tate was discharged by the judge.