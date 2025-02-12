Hartlepool man acquitted of rape allegations as prosecutors drop case
Ben Tate, 26, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court and Teesside Crown Court on the charges last year.
It was after he was charged with three counts of rape of a teenage girl, one of intentional strangulation and one of an adult meeting a girl under 16 following grooming.
Mr Tate, of Owton Manor, in Hartlepool, was previously remanded in custody by the magistrates’ court as the case moved through the legal system.
Allegations of rape can only be dealt with at the crown court.
Prosecutors then dropped the allegations and offered no evidence to all counts in a subsequent hearing at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, on January 30 this year.
A not guilty verdict was therefore recorded for all of the charges and Mr Tate was discharged by the judge.