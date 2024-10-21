Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for a savage beating on his then partner.

Adam Wilkins kicked the victim in the face so hard he knocked out her two front teeth.

He also punched and strangled her during the attack in Hartlepool.

The “sustained assault” started in the victim’s bathroom and continued outside the address after she tried to flee.

Adam Wilkins was jailed for 42 months by Teesside Crown Court.

Teesside Crown Court heard Wilkins threw her to the floor and banged her head off the ground in front of her teenage daughter, whose birthday it was.

As he was being arrested, he kneed a police officer in the groin and at the police station he headbutted a detention officer.

Thirty-five-year-old Wilkins was found guilty of actual bodily harm on his former partner and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker after a trial in August.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

In a statement, his former partner described how she suffered significant bruising and has had to have dentures fitted.

She said she avoided going out in case she bumped into Wilkins who has over 30 previous convictions.

Paul Newcombe, mitigating, said Wilkins, who has a personality disorder, has made significant progress in recent years to address his drug use and get stable accommodation.

Mr Newcombe said immediate prison would have a “crushing” impact on that.

But Recorder Andrew Walker said the offences were so serious that only jail was justified.

He told Wilkins, of Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool: “You are responsible for the position you are in.

"It was a prolonged and persistent assault. These were in total serious injuries.”