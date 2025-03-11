A man who attacked his uncle with a shovel has been spared jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spencer Fairhurst, 31, picked up the implement on finding his relative, who he had a troubled history with, at Fairhurst’s grandmother’s house in Hartlepool.

Prior to the assault, he walked through the address shouting “you’re getting it”, Teesside Crown Court heard this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said “where’s the axe?” and picked up a knife although he did not use either.

Fairhurst was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, March 10.

However, prosecutor Rachel Butt outlined how Fairhurst picked up the shovel from outside and hit his uncle three or four times to the head.

He followed it up with punches and put his knee on the man’s chest in the incident on May 5 of last year.

The victim suffered swelling to his head and a small abrasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairhurst, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

More news: The criminals jointly starting 36 years behind bars between them

The court heard Fairhurst, who had no prior convictions, has a depressive disorder.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation the use of the shovel was “very short-lived indeed”.

Judge Richard Clews said: “There’s no question that this was a serious assault”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “What coursed through you that day were very high emotions that you wrongly found yourself unable to control.”

Unemployed Fairhurst was sentenced to two years prison, which was suspended for two years.

He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work and undertake 20 rehabilitation activity days.