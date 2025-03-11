Hartlepool man attacked his uncle with a shovel after shouting 'you are going to get it'
Spencer Fairhurst, 31, picked up the implement on finding his relative, who he had a troubled history with, at Fairhurst’s grandmother’s house in Hartlepool.
Prior to the assault, he walked through the address shouting “you’re getting it”, Teesside Crown Court heard this week.
He also said “where’s the axe?” and picked up a knife although he did not use either.
However, prosecutor Rachel Butt outlined how Fairhurst picked up the shovel from outside and hit his uncle three or four times to the head.
He followed it up with punches and put his knee on the man’s chest in the incident on May 5 of last year.
The victim suffered swelling to his head and a small abrasion.
Fairhurst, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The court heard Fairhurst, who had no prior convictions, has a depressive disorder.
Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation the use of the shovel was “very short-lived indeed”.
Judge Richard Clews said: “There’s no question that this was a serious assault”.
He added: “What coursed through you that day were very high emotions that you wrongly found yourself unable to control.”
Unemployed Fairhurst was sentenced to two years prison, which was suspended for two years.
He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work and undertake 20 rehabilitation activity days.