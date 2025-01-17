Hartlepool man David Burdon beat up former partner in 'narcotic haze' after three-day drugs binge
David Burdon, 32, attacked the woman at her home following a three-day cocaine binge.
Teesside Crown Court heard he flew into a rage after she said she did not have any drugs on her.
Tabitha Buck, prosecuting, said about the incident in August 2023: “Due to her not having any drugs this caused Mr Burdon’s behaviour to escalate.”
Following a row, he got increasingly aggressive slapping and punching her.
When a man tried to intervene, the court heard Burdon threw a metal wrench, hitting him on the head suffering bleeding.
Burdon assaulted his former partner again using a brush and crutch.
While being restrained by police, he twice kicked officers and headbutted one, breaking his nose.
Burdon also kicked a hospital security guard and was racially abusive towards another.
He later admitted two counts of causing actual bodily harm, affray, damaging property, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence.
Dan Walker, mitigating, said the “woeful episode” was committed in a “narcotic haze” and Burdon, of Burbank Street, Hartlepool, was genuinely sorry.
He was also sentenced for possessing an offensive weapon in public on June 18 last year.
It related to police finding a lock knife in his jacket pocket and non-prescription tablets after being called to a disturbance in Duke Street.
Burdon admitted the knife charge and possessing class C drugs.
He was given a total of 100 weeks’ prison, which was suspended for 18 months, together with probation and nine months of drug rehabilitation.