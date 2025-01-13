Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of killing another man in an alleged assault has appeared in court for the first time in connection with the case.

Jamie Smith, 24, is charged with the manslaughter of 39-year-old Anthony Littlewood.

Mr Littlewood died in James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, on June 15 last year, a week after suffering injuries in a reported attack in Hart Lane, in Hartlepool.

Smith, wearing a light check suit, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

Jamie Smith leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

During the brief hearing that lasted only a couple of minutes, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that he understood the court procedure.

The chair of the bench told him the allegation was “too serious” for the court to deal with and transferred the case to Teesside Crown Court.

Smith, of Mereston Close, Hartlepool, is due to attend the crown court on Wednesday, February 12.

He was not asked to make a plea and was granted unconditional bail until next month.

Anthony Littlewood died following an alleged street attack in Hartlepool on June 8 last year.

The Mail previously reported how police attended Hart Lane on Saturday, June 8, after a man reportedly suffered serious head injuries in an alleged assault around 6.45pm.

Police closed the busy road in both directions near its junction with Serpentine Road while they carried out investigations.

Two men were initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following Mr Littlewood’s death, police said: “Anthony’s family have asked that their privacy is respected during this extremely difficult time and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”

Police announced in December that Smith had been charged with manslaughter.