Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool man has been cleared of raping a woman while on holiday in Turkey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Calvert, 51, was found not guilty of a single allegation of rape following a week-long trial heard at Teesside Crown Court.

The jury acquitted him within hours after retiring to consider their verdict on the afternoon of Friday, April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offence was said to have happened several years ago after a night out while on a holiday in Turkey.

A trial was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

The alleged victim claimed she woke up during the night after having too much to drink to find Calvert on top of her having sex.

She reported the allegation some time later after returning home.

More news: How much new assistant chief constable will be paid

Calvert, of Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, told the jury he helped the woman into bed then went to sleep beside her.

He maintained sex did not take place and the night passed without incident.

Calvert was discharged by Judge Joanne Kidd following the jury’s verdict.