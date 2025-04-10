Hartlepool man found not guilty of raping woman in Turkey after Teesside Crown Court trial
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christopher Calvert, 51, was found not guilty of a single allegation of rape following a week-long trial heard at Teesside Crown Court.
The jury acquitted him within hours after retiring to consider their verdict on the afternoon of Friday, April 4.
The offence was said to have happened several years ago after a night out while on a holiday in Turkey.
The alleged victim claimed she woke up during the night after having too much to drink to find Calvert on top of her having sex.
She reported the allegation some time later after returning home.
Calvert, of Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, told the jury he helped the woman into bed then went to sleep beside her.
He maintained sex did not take place and the night passed without incident.
Calvert was discharged by Judge Joanne Kidd following the jury’s verdict.