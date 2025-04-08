How much the new Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police will be paid

By Stuart Arnold
Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Cleveland Police has begun a search for a new assistant chief constable.

The role forms part of its executive team and is effectively the third most senior ranking among officers at the force, sitting below Chief Constable Mark Webster and Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller.

It comes with a salary range of between £120,489 and £135,756.

A job vacancy advert posted by the force online said it was a “pivotal role” for a “talented individual” who should be able to inspire trust and confidence.

Cleveland Police is recruiting a new assistant chief constable.

It said: “As Assistant Chief Constable for Cleveland, you will lead the force forward through our continuous path of improvement.

“The ideal candidate will demonstrate a deep understanding of the challenges faced by our communities and will be committed to delivering truly victim-focused services.

“The successful candidate will embody ethical leadership, promoting the force values of respect and empathy, public service and courage while also valuing equality, diversity, and inclusion.

“Cleveland Police offers a rewarding opportunity for leaders who have a true community service and public duty ethos.

“The successful candidate will be expected to demonstrate personal commitment to leadership development, have high professional and ethical standards and be able to inspire trust and confidence.”

Applications close later this month with interviews being held in May.

Chief Cons Webster confirmed in March that he was retiring after nearly three years in the position.

He is due to leave before the end of the summer and the process to recruit a replacement is expected to begin soon.

