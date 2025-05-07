Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent man is starting a lengthy jail term for dragging his long-term friend and “rock” over broken glass and trying to hit her over the head with a spanner.

Kenneth Brown, 33, subjected the woman he had been close to for many years to the shocking assault at his home then ignored pleas to call an ambulance.

He has been jailed for nine years by Teesside Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Prosecutor Joshua Cockburn described how the attack took place at Brown’s home in Hartlepool in July last year following an argument.

Kenneth Brown, of Hartlepool, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent. Photo: Cleveland Police.

His shocking behaviour included banging the woman’s head off the kitchen wall and dragging her over broken glass by her hair, causing a serious injury to the tendon in her knee.

When neighbours intervened he was reluctant to call for an ambulance and instead threw the woman out of is house without shoes on.

He then punched her to the face and emerged from the house with a spanner.

Mr Cockburn said: “As he raised it she recalls thinking he would kill her.”

Teesside Crown Court.

Brown struck her wrist after she put her arm up to protect herself.

She was taken to hospital where she needed surgery to her leg. She also suffered bruising and swelling to her face and shoulder.

She read out a moving statement detailing the impact of the attack saying Brown had “destroyed” her and she struggles to understand his actions that day.

She added she has been left with long term physical and mental scars.

Brown, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, has a “significant history of violence” including against women during relationships.

In 2013, he and another man entered a man’s house and attacked him, stabbing him in the leg with a pair of scissors.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said he posed a danger to the public and jailed him for nine years for the new offence.

He said the survivor had shown Brown nothing but support, loyalty and commitment.

“She had been the rock in your life,” said Judge Carroll. He added: "Her reward was to be battered by you.”

In mitigation, Calum McNicholas said the death of two close family members in a short space of time led Brown to abuse alcohol and drugs.