A dangerous driver who led police on a 100mph chase was five times the limit for cannabis.

Lewis Bates, 29, broke the speed limit in residential areas of Hartlepool and continued to evade police even after he crashed into a truck and demolished a wall.

Teesside Crown Court heard that a red Subaru driven by Bates came to police’s attention around 10pm on the Coast Road, in Hartlepool, on October 22.

He failed to stop despite police using a stinger device to burst his tyres and at times reached speeds estimated at 100 miles per hour, said prosecutor Nigel Soppitt.

Bates drove the wrong way around roundabouts, on the wrong side of the road and through two red lights.

In West View, Bates found the road blocked by a tow truck.

The Subaru became wedged between it and a garden wall which collapsed.

But he continued driving including doing 58mph in a 30mph area. He was only stopped when police spun the Subaru.

Inside it was a machete and Bates was found to be five times the limit for cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance and possession of a bladed article.

He was jailed for 20 months and banned from driving for 22 months.

Judge Joanne Kidd told Bates, of Arch Court, Hartlepool: “You carried out a piece of dangerous driving that had just about every aggravating feature.”

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said in mitigation Bates had panicked and it was the first time he had been in court for driving offences.

He added the machete was not used or threatened against anyone.