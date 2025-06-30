An “out of control” man smashed up a TV after barging into a woman’s home where there were children present.

An intoxicated Liam Normanton, 29, walked into the property in Jutland Road, Hartlepool, in December while looking for his ex-partner despite a restraining order to keep away from her.

He pulled a TV off the wall in the living room where children were and assaulted his ex-partner’s friend, whose house it was, when she tried to get him to leave.

Paul Cleasby, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “He began to swing punches. Some made contact.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

“The children were pleading with him to stop.

“The defendant was in a volatile mood and in an intoxicated state.”

In an impact statement, the woman he assaulted said: “This incident left myself and my child terrified.”

Normanton had earlier gone to his ex-partner’s home in an agitated state, driving erratically and shouting in the street.

He was prevented from contacting her due to a 10-year restraining order made by the courts the previous year.

Normanton pleaded guilty to two breaches of the order, common assault and criminal damage.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said his client had undertaken programmes while in prison on remand to improve his thinking.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said that, together with the fact Normanton had spent six-and-a-half months inside, was the only reason he could pass a suspended prison sentence.

"You were out of control,” said Judge Carroll.

Normanton, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, which were suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work and was given a three-month monitoring tag.