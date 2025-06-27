A fraudster involved in a “sophisticated scam” to steal a £13,000 car from a Hartlepool garage has been spared jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sailini Randall swapped the key to the white Mercedes while taking it on a test drive from Tones Garage, in Brenda Road.

The car was stolen from the forecourt later that night and Randall was found sitting in the vehicle a week later, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She attended the garage in May last year, said prosecutor Tabitha Buck.

The Mercedes was stolen from Tones garage in Hartlepool.

Ms Buck told the court: “After the test drive this defendant stated she will look for a different vehicle and doesn’t want to purchase that specific car.

“However, the defendant concedes she swapped the Mercedes car key during the test drive.”

Around 10.20pm that night, an unidentified figure dressed all in black was caught on CCTV using bolt cutters to break into the dealership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They got in the same Mercedes and drove off along Brenda Road.

A week later, the car was seen in Randall’s street on unregistered plates. It made off when police arrived.

She attended the police station in the stolen car the following day.

Randall, 39, claimed a man she knew turned up at her address with it after she had told them about the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Man injured after yobs hurl glass at taxi in Hartlepool

But Ms Buck added: “The Crown submit she had advanced knowledge of the primary offence.”

Randall, an accounts manager, who was living in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, at the time, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said she was in a difficult relationship and has moved back to her native Cambridgeshire to start a new life.

He said: “Probation have identified her as a low risk of reconviction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car, valued at £12,995, was also recovered, added Mr Scarborough.

The court heard Randall, of Main Street, Farcet, has previous convictions, including for taking a vehicle without consent and making off without payment.

The judge, Recorder Simon Jackson, said she was involved in a "sophisticated scam”, adding: "You were in on it.”

Randall was sentenced to one year and 11 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, with probation and 225 hours of unpaid work.