A drugged up man has been jailed for repeatedly ramming into his brother’s works van in a revenge attack.

Luke Dawson, 37, who had taken a large number of tablets, reversed his van three times into his brother’s vehicle as it was parked outside his home in Selby Grove, Hartlepool.

Teesside Crown Court heard the brothers’ already volatile relationship worsened several years ago when Dawson’s brother stopped working for him to set up his own business.

Dawson had previously threatened to damage his brother’s home, said Rachel Butt, prosecuting.

The incident took place in Selby Grove, Hartlepool, on February 27 this year.

Ms Butt said: “She heard a large banging noise and initially thought it was fireworks but then felt the house shake.

"She looked out of the bedroom window and saw the defendant’s work van repeatedly driving into her partner’s van at speed.

"He has done this three times.”

Doorbell camera footage showed Dawson also collide twice with his brother’s partner’s car. Both their vehicles were both written off.

The victim’s van also went into the front of the house causing £11,000 of damage and leaving the living room covered in brick dust.

The court heard just 24 hours earlier their three-year-old child was in the room.

Tom Bennett, mitigating for Dawson, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, said he had “long standing issues” with alcohol and substances misuse.

He has also been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

Recorder Joanne Kidd jailed him for 32 months after he admitted criminal damage being reckless whether life was endangered, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.