A drug addict who tried to rob three women within four minutes is now behind bars.

Corey Connelly approached the women on Raby Road, in Hartlepool, and brandished a knife causing them to run away and fear for their safety.

One victim feared she was going to die until a brave member of the public went to her aid, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Connelly approached his first victim while she was walking home outside the Mill House Leisure Centre around 5.50pm on March 28.

Corey Connelly (inset) tried to rob one woman outside the Mill House Leisure Centre on Raby Road, Hartlepool.

Saba Shan, prosecuting, said: “He demanded her wallet before producing a knife and demanded her rucksack.

"The victim was in fear for her life and pleaded with the defendant multiple times not to hurt her.”

Connelly, 30, advanced on her saying: “I’m not going to hurt you, but give me your things.”

He also demanded her phone when she took it out to try to call the police.

Connelly was jailed for three years at Teesside Crown Court. Photo: Cleveland Police

A woman with two young children nearby heard her cries for help and chased Connelly away, added Ms Shan.

The court heard the victim was already going through a challenging time and the incident left her traumatised.

She said in a statement: “It happened in broad daylight. It was a day I considered normal, but I now know bad things can happen anytime anywhere.”

Just minutes later, Connelly approached two more women nearby after they had just withdrawn £20 from a cash machine.

Ms Shan said: “The defendant suddenly appeared and began to follow them.”

He asked for money again before taking the knife out of his coat causing them to flee to a nearby shop.

A man stopped Connelly from going inside but when his back was turned Connelly made off on the person’s bike.

Police quickly traced it to Connelly’s home in Helmsley Street where he was still wearing the same clothes during the attempted robberies.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article in public, theft, and criminal damage.

Tom Bennett, mitigating, said Connelly went into a “spiral” of drink and drug use after his partner suffered a miscarriage during Covid.

Mr Bennett said: “He asks me to apologise to all of his victims for his behaviour.”

Recorder Jamie Hill KC jailed Connelly for three years.