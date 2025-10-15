A pervert who amassed almost 7,500 child abuse images over 16 years has been spared jail.

Stephen MacDonald, 42, was caught with the huge stash of “sickening” images on electronic devices after police turned up on his doorstep.

Teesside Crown Court heard children in some of the pictures were believed to be as young as three or four and also some were in obvious “pain or distress”.

The judge spared MacDonald immediate prison due to his good record and chances of being reformed, but warned hom it was his “one and only chance”.

Prosecutor Cole Cockburn said police searched the defendant’s home in January last year after they received information from the Police Online Investigation Team.

At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, October 15, Mr Cockburn said: “A number of electronic devices were seized. Indecent images of children at category A, B and C were later found on three devices; a computer, laptop and a hard drive.”

In total, there were 34 in the most serious categorisation, 21 in the next, while the majority – 7,256 – were in the lowest.

But the judge told MacDonald, Somersby Close, Hartlepool, that every child in them were victims of abuse.

He had collected the images from the web over 16 years. Some 8,000 more images were “borderline”, added Mr Cockburn.

MacDonald pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images at the magistrates court last month.

Rachel Kelly, mitigating, said MacDonald had been diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety and depression and was now getting treatment.

She said he had told probation workers he “wishes to unpick the reasons behind his behaviour”.

Ms Kelly said MacDonald could lose his home if he was jailed and added: “He has had no experience of custody before and is terrified at the thought of it.”

Judge Richard Clews told him: “Each of the children in those pictures was being abused, some of them horribly so.

"Some of these children were very young. You accessed these over a considerable period of time.”

But he said MacDonald had shown some understanding of his offending and suspended the 16-month prison sentence for two years.

He will be on the sex offenders register for ten years and also have to do 100 hours of unpaid work.