A man who attacked another man with a weapon in the street late at night has been sentenced at court.

Shaun Baker, 37, assaulted the victim with what was believed to be a piece of wood in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool.

It followed shouts outside an address when Baker accused the victim of being a “grass”, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Shaun Dryden: “Following the verbal altercation, the defendant struck the victim with an object to his head.

"The victim also put up his arms in a defensive gesture and was struck a second time by the defendant.”

The victim suffered a wound to his head which was treated by a doctor and bruising to his arm.

Baker pleaded guilty earlier this year to unlawful wounding from the incident in January 2023.

He was also sentenced for handling stolen goods after he was caught with two “hot” electric scooters last July just minutes after they had been stolen in a burglary in Kimberley Street, in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Dryden said Baker gave conflicting accounts of how he came to have the scooters valued at around £900.

The judge, Tom Mitchell, observed: “Those two electric scooters could not have been hotter if they had just been taken from Chernobyl.”

However, the court heard that since the offences, Baker, of Forfar Road, Hartlepool, has served the equivalent of a 23-month prison sentence.

He was given a two-year community order with probation and 120 days of an alcohol abstinence tag.

Baker was also issued with a three-year restraining order not to contact the man he assaulted.